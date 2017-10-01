UHURU’s days are numbered as evidence of how he rigged repeat polls is exposed - RAILA ODINGA was right

UHURU’s days are numbered as evidence of how he rigged repeat polls is exposed - RAILA ODINGA was rightNews 10:16
Friday November 3, 2017 - A lobby group has questioned the legitimacy of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s easy win during the October 26th repeat Presidential elections.
In its report, Kura Yangu Sauti Yangu has claimed that the October 26th figures were altered significantly in his favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.
The lobby group identified major errors and inconsistencies in results from..
Page 1 2