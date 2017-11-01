UHURU’s daughter-in-law, ACHOLA, (wife to JOMO) is heavily pregnant - See PHOTOs here

Friday, 24 November 2017 - President Uhuru will be a grandfather soon.





This is after photos of his daughter-in-law, Achola, who is the wife of Uhuru’s first born son, Jomo, emerged online showing her growing baby bump.





Achola, who is the niece of Defence and Security Cabinet Secretary, Raychelle Omamo, was spotted the Marula Manor in the company of her hubby Jomo and mother-in-law, Margaret, doing shopping.





Jomo married Achola last year in a traditional ceremony.





