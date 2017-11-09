UHURU’s Brookside laugh off NASA’s boycott threat and mock RAILA ODINGA (LOOK)Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 06:50
Thursday, November 09, 2017 - It seems Brookside is not losing sleep over NASA’s call to their supporters to boycott the company’s products.
While a spot check in some outlets indicate that indeed some Brookside products are wasting away, the Kenyatta owned company is putting on a brave face.
Their social media guys have done a cleverly designed poster with the message that their products are iRESISTable with Raila drinking their milk.
Check out the poster below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.