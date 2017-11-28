UHURU/ RUTO put SIMBA ARATI under house arrest, See the situation outside his home(PHOTOs).

23:03

Tuesday, 28 November 2017-Dagoretti North MP  Simba Arati has been put under house arrest.

Armed cops have surrounded his house and blocked any vehicle from leaving or entering his residence.

According to a message shared by the vocal MP, a Subaru KBF 960 A with five plain clothed officers has blocked entrance to his compound.


“ I am under house arrest. They have brought water cannon outside my house.” Arati said in a message to his colleagues.


Here are photos of plain clothed officers outside his residence where he has been put under house arrest.


Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno