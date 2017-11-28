UHURU/ RUTO put SIMBA ARATI under house arrest, See the situation outside his home(PHOTOs).

Tuesday, 28 November 2017 -Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati has been put under house arrest.





Armed cops have surrounded his house and blocked any vehicle from leaving or entering his residence.





According to a message shared by the vocal MP, a Subaru KBF 960 A with five plain clothed officers has blocked entrance to his compound.





“ I am under house arrest. They have brought water cannon outside my house.” Arati said in a message to his colleagues.





Here are photos of plain clothed officers outside his residence where he has been put under house arrest.



