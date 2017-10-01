UHURU, you have no choice but to dialogue and negotiate with RAILA or else … MOSES KURIA now warns

.. November 14 most likely. That is the easier part.”





“The more difficult task is uniting this great nation and curing the scars of divisive campaigns.”





“President-Elect Kenyatta's first priority after being sworn in and after appointing his new cabinet should be to sit down with a wide spectrum of Kenyans including Raila Odinga and other NASA leaders,” Kuria posted on Facebook.





The Gatundu South legislator asked Uhuru to meet with Raila as soon as possible in an attempt to pacify the nation.





“So Mr. President, expedite on your swearing in and appoint your cabinet as soon as possible.”





“After that, it behooves upon you to reach out and talk to anyone and everyone as long as we unite our people of this great land, Kenya,” he said.



