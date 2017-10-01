UHURU, you have no choice but to dialogue and negotiate with RAILA or else … MOSES KURIA now warns

Thursday November 2, 2017 - Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has changed tune completely and now wants NASA leader, Raila Odinga, included in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government.





Speaking yesterday, Kuria noted that after the divisive repeat Presidential elections, it was now time for Uhuru and Raila Odinga to sit down and negotiate for the sake of the country.





“Raila Odinga's Presidential ambitions are over for now.”





“Uhuru Kenyatta is the President-elect.”





“He will be sworn in on...



