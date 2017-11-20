UHURU threatened MARAGA, that is why they upheld his win, we sympathise with the Supreme Court – RAILA claims.

Monday November 20, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has spoken about the decision to uphold President Uhuru Kenyatta’s fraudulent win by the Supreme Court.





On Monday morning, the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice David Maraga dismissed two key petitions filed by former Kilome MP, Harun Mwau, and the other by activists Njonjo Mue (International Commission of Jurists) and Khelef Khalifa (Muslims for Human Rights).





But immediately after upholding Uhuru’s win, Raila Odinga…



