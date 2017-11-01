UHURU threatened MARAGA, that is why they upheld his win, we sympathise with the Supreme Court – RAILA claims.

..through his Communication Director, Salome Lone, termed Uhuru’s win as illegitimate and claimed that the court was under duress in upholding Kenyatta’s win.





“We in NASA had repeatedly declared before this Supreme Court ruling that we consider this government to be illegitimate and do not recognise it. This position has not been changed by the court's ruling."Lone said.





“This ruling didn't come as a surprise. It was a decision taken under duress. We do not condemn the court. We sympathise with it," Lone added.





