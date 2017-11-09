UHURU speaks for the first time about the petition challenging his victory that is before MARAGA and MWILU

UHURU speaks for the first time about the petition challenging his victory that is before MARAGA and MWILUPolitics 05:12
Thursday November 9, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has, for the first time, spoken about the presidential petition filed at the Supreme Court challenging his victory on October 26th.
Through his lawyer, Fred Ngatia, Uhuru rubbished the petition filed by activist Okiya Omtatah saying it failed to provide sufficient evidence to support the claims.
In his petition, Omtatah argued that the..
Page 1 2