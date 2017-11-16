UHURU says the Supreme Court petitions are a waste of time! I, and RUTO, won in a free and fair manner!

Thursday November 16, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta through his lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has insisted that the petition before the Supreme Court is a waste of time.





Making his submission before the Supreme Court on Thursday , Ahmednasir noted that according to the law, only those who vote have the right to challenge the validity of presidential elections.





He said that cases filed by activists Njonjo Mue of ICJ, MUHURI's Khelef Khalifa and...



