UHURU says he will be the President of all Kenyans! Even LUOs and KAMBAs who never voted for him in October!

Tuesday November 21, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured the country today that he will be the President of all Kenyans despite the country being divided into two.





In a statement issued by his spokesman, Manoah Esipisu, Uhuru said no one should fear that they will be marginalised or penalized for their political choice.





“The President would like to assure all Kenyans, those who voted for him and…



