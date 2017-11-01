UHURU/ RUTO’s Govt bans NASA from entering JKIA to welcome RAILA ODINGA from US - This is bad

Thursday November 16, 2017 - The planned grand welcome for NASA leader, Raila Odinga, by his supporters has been dealt a severe blow after the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, banned NASA supporters from entering Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to receive baba.





In a statement to Kenyans, Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinnet, through Spokesperson George Kinoti, declared Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) out of bounds for unauthorized persons, especially NASA supporters.





The police also banned the...



