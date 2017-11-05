UHURU/ RUTO are in deep trouble as RAILA ODINGA is to address US Congress over the crisis in Kenya

Sunday November 5, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) party leader, Raila Odinga, is expected to leave the country today or tomorrow for the United States where he is supposed to address the US congress on problems facing Kenya.





According to Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, Mr Odinga’s speech to the Congress will centre on the injustices that occurred during the August 8 th election and the October 26th repeat presidential poll.





Raila, according to Wetangula, will set the…



