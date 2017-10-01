UHURU/ RUTO are in deep trouble as RAILA ODINGA is to address US Congress over the crisis in Kenya

…record straight about the political crisis in the country.





"'Mr Kenyatta can have the crown but we will not let him have the power,” Wetangula said adding that the President is trying to destroy democracy in the country.





Mr Wetang’ula said he will, later during the week, head to the European Union to support the NASA cause.





News of Raila Odinga's trip to the US came as the opposition coalition announced it will step up a civil disobedience campaign across the country starting from Sunday to push for reforms.



