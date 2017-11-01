UHURU reveals why he never watches Kenyan TVs - MIGUMA MIGUNA and Citizen TV’s KISIANGANI are the cause

...start working now.”





“Kenyans will not feed on politics.”





“Kenyans want ugali on the table and other services provided to them.”





“These are the crucial things,” Uhuru said.





"We cannot achieve development with tribalism and politics all the time.”





“It’s time to work.”





“Allow me to work for five years and then I go and leave DP William Ruto to deal with politics." Uhuru stated.





The Head of State also called on NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to work with his Government to spur development adding that time for politicking is over.



