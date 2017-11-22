UHURU on the spot after State House forged Israel Prime Minister, BENJAMIN NETANYAHU’s signature in a letter

Wednesday November 22, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta is on the spot again after the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) allegedly forged the signature of Israel Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.





PSCU Digital shared an alleged congratulatory message from Netanyahu to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday , following his reelection, and further invited him for a State visit.





However, the signature of Netanyahu on the congratulatory letter caught the eye of Kenyans on social media.





They compared it with the real Netanyahu signature and found that PSCU's post (congratulatory message) from Netanyahu was fake.





The letter which has…



