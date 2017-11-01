UHURU, MARGARET visit late WAHOME GAKURU’s family in their Runda home (PHOTOs)

Thursday, 09 November 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady, Margaret Kenyatta, visited the home of late Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru in Runda on Thursday morning to condole with the family.





Dr. Gakuru met his death in a tragic road accident on Tuesday morning in Kabati area while headed to Nairobi.





“The late Governor Gakuru was a great leader who was devoted to serving the nation. His unwavering commitment and service is exemplary and self-evident,” Uhuru told the Gakuru’s widow, Catherine.





