UHURU KENYATTA pays KCPE candidates visit in Nairobi flanked by CS MATIANG’I (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, 01 November 2017 - President-elect Uhuru Kenyatta visited KCPE candidates in Nairobi County on Wednesday morning.





Accompanied by Education CS, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, he made an impromptu visit to candidates of Westlands Primary School before they sat for their KCPE 2017 Science Paper.





He later addressed the pupils and gave them a pep talk to bolster their confidence.





