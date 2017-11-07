UHURU is not our President! NASA Counties to pass motion to denounce UHURU as their President

UHURU is not our President! NASA Counties to pass motion to denounce UHURU as their PresidentNews 08:02
Tuesday November 7, 2017 - Counties associated with National Super Alliance (NASA) have rejected Uhuru Kenyatta as their President following the shambolic October 26th repeat Presidential elections.
The NASA Counties are set to pass motions to denounce the win of President Uhuru Kenyatta in the October 26th repeat election.
This was revealed by...
The NASA Counties are set to pass motions to denounce the win of President Uhuru Kenyatta in the October 26th repeat election.
This was revealed by...
Page 1 2