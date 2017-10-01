UHURU in deep trouble as RAILA receives a huge boost - See who have agreed to back his revolution

Friday November 3, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has received a big boost in his bid to overthrow President Uhuru Kenyatta through a people’s revolution in the name of National Resistance Movement (NRM).





This is after Governors allied to NASA agreed to fast track the formation of the People’s Assembly to bring about the change that Raila wants.





According to a statement by NASA CEO, Norman Magaya, on Thursday , the County leaders at a meeting in Nairobi agreed to take the proposal to their County Assemblies for approval and mobilize grassroot leaders to the...



