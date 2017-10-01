UHURU has provided the Supreme Court judges with enough security! MARAGA says as he blasts Reuters

UHURU has provided the Supreme Court judges with enough security! MARAGA says as he blasts Reuters00:00
…Government has turned down a request for extra security for judges.”
“The office of the Chief Justice wishes to state that this report is untrue,” Maraga said in a statement to newsrooms on Wednesday.
Maraga said that the Government through Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinett, has enhanced their security details ever since the shooting of a bodyguard attached to Mwilu on Tuesday, last week.
See the statement below
