UHURU has provided the Supreme Court judges with enough security! MARAGA says as he blasts Reuters

…Government has turned down a request for extra security for judges.”

“The office of the Chief Justice wishes to state that this report is untrue,” Maraga said in a statement to newsrooms on Wednesday.


Maraga said that the Government through Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinett, has enhanced their security details ever since the shooting of a bodyguard attached to Mwilu on Tuesday, last week.

