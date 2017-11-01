UHURU gives one condition before he shares power with RAILA ODINGA – The NASA boycott is working

..negotiations should be held within the bounds of the Constitution and should only happen after the swearing in of President Uhuru Kenyatta.



“Let me reiterate that we in Jubilee are not against this idea of consultative talks as NASA is asking.”





“Only that these talks be for the benefit of our nation Kenya and not for the benefit of Raila Odinga or any other individual,” Kindiki stated.





Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga, is expected in the country on Friday after a successful tour of the US and UK and will continue pushing for electoral reforms.



The Kenyan DAILY POST



