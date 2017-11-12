UHURU can go to hell with his bodyguards; I have hired Secret Service to protect me - RAILA brags in the US

Sunday November 12, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has narrated how President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, have continued to frustrate him just to force him into retirement but vowed he won’t budge.





Speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington DC, Raila revealed that he had been stripped off his bodyguards by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.





He also revealed that...



