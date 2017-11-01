UHURU can go to hell with his bodyguards; I have hired Secret Service to protect me - RAILA brags in the US

UHURU can go to hell with his bodyguards; I have hired Secret Service to protect me - RAILA brags in the US00:00
..Uhuru/ Ruto refused to give him his pension as former Prime Minister like they did with retired President Mwai Kibaki.
The NASA leader was responding to a question on why he withdrew from the October 26th repeat Presidential election.
“I have never gone to Government to beg, they have even refused to give me a pension as Prime Minister as I am entitled to.”
“They withdrew my security team two months ago but I do not care as I have hired a private one,” Raila said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Page 1 2