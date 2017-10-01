UHUHU/ RUTO ban Jubilee party members from local TV shows - See the reason why!

..party's Secretary General, Raphael Tuju refused to show up at Citizen TV where he was to discuss the current political situation in the country alongside NASA CEO, Norman Magaya.





On Monday, October 30th, Kiambu Senator, Kimani wa Matangi, threatened to walk out of NTV's AM live show to protest Miguna Miguna’s behaviour.





On the other hand, Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, recently walked out of NTV's AM Live moments after Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung'wa, walked in.





The former Ombudsman said he could not share a panel with the vocal Kikuyu legislator over a controversial tweet posted by Mr. Ichungwa.



