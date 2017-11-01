UCHAWI! See what happened to this man after he stole Sh 4, 000 from his KAMBA boss (VIDEO).

Wednesday, 22 November 2017 - The proverbial forty days of this guy reached after his Kamba boss cast a spell on him.

Apparently, the man had stolen Sh 4,000 from his boss and he kept on denying it.

His boss be-witched him and he turned into a goat in broad-daylight.

He started eating leaves like a goat as a crowd milled around to watch the bizarre incidence.


This happened in Kitui.

Watch video.

