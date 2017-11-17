Two RAILA ODINGA supporters killed as they engage police in Jogoo Road, Nairobi! Will he blame UHURU/ RUTO?Politics 09:44
Tuesday November 17, 2017 - Two middle aged men have paid the ultimate price when police were trying to disperse supporters cheering a convoy carrying opposition leader, Raila Odinga, from the airport to central Nairobi.
According to a Reuters photographer who witnessed the shooting of the two men, he said the police shoot the men when they torched down a police lorry that had been packed along Jogoo Road.
Raila has called for…
Page 1 2