Two male lions spotted in a mating position in Maasai Mara - Are they G@Y (See PHOTOs)

Thursday, November 02, 2017 - A rare encounter of two male lions in a mating position captured in the famous Maasai Mara has sent social media into a meltdown.





Paul Goldstein, the photographer who captured the bizarre incident said that he saw the lions standing next to each other before one lay down and the other mounted him.





He told Daily Mail:





“I have heard of this happening in Botswana but with nothing like this vigour, and indeed at various zoos and safari parks, but incarcerated animals will do strange things, who can blame them.





“This however was astonishing. When lions mate it normally lasts a few seconds, these two were at it for over a minute and the obvious affection afterwards was very evident, as opposed to the violent withdrawal when male and female mate.”





“Even as he dismounted he did not back off as is normal after mating, he crept round to the other male's muzzle, for a nuzzle and threw a conspiratorial wink his way.”





Check...



