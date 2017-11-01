Tuskys Internship Program Jobs in Kenya (Many Vacancies)

Tuskys Internship Program

Internship Opportunity for a hands-on experience

Qualification for applications

· Grade C in KCSE

· Below 35 years of age.

Selection Criteria

Just like in our previous internship intakes, we are targeting Form Four leavers with at least mean grade C in KSCE.

Fresh graduates from business related training, hospitality courses, finance & accounting may apply as well.

Academic qualifications notwithstanding, the retail industry will require:

· Positive attitude

· Good communication skills, and

· Passion for the work.

This will be the guiding parameters during the interviews.

The shortlisted candidates will be invited for an interview to be held at KICC, Nairobi, early December.

We welcome you to nominate 2 interns to our internship program for Nairobi region.

Email the application to internship@tuskys.com with your loyalty card number as the subject.