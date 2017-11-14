TUJU reveals how RAILA ODINGA’s raucous goons did to his home in Rarieda! He will never set foot there

Tuesday November 14, 2017 - Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, has revealed that goons allegedly allied to National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, destroyed his rural home and that of several other personalities allied to Jubilee from Nyanza region.





Speaking to journalists shortly after a team of Uhuru’s lawyers filed responses at the Supreme Court Registry in retort to several petitions at the court, Tuju noted that there was a "conspiracy of silence" in the Nyanza region as people have been denied their basic rights of expression through a vicious campaign of attacks on those who have divergent opinion.





He said just by being a Jubilee supporter, his home in…



