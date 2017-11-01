TROUBLING! Tension in Kariobangi as six people are killed by alleged MUNGIKI thugs - VIDEO

Sunday, 19 November 2017 - Residents of Ruaraka woke up on Sunday morning to find 6 people murdered and their bodies dumped at Kariobangi Bridge.





The bodies had gunshot wounds and panga cuts.





Residents are pointing fingers at the dreaded Mungiki sect who are thought to be profiling pro-opposition tribes.





Nairobi police boss, Japheth Koome, says investigations are ongoing but insisted that the killings are not linked to ethnic clashes.





The locals protested the death by..



