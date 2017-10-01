Top Kenyan female singer gets wasted by drugs and alcohol, See her in cheap drinking den (PHOTOs).

Monday, November 6, 2017 - Once famous and top rated Kenyan singer, Pam, has wasted her life in drugs and alcohol.





Pam was part of the group Sema that she formed with Sanaipei Tande and Kev but they later parted ways.





She also did several hit collabos with the likes of Abbas and other top Kenyan artists.













But drugs and alcohol have reduced her to a zombie.





We understand that she has been into rehab in Kahawa West where she ran away from.





The once promising singer has been reduced to a beggar.





She borrows money from friends that she uses to buy drugs and...



