This video of Sauti Sol’s Fancy Fingers ‘doing it’ with her S3XY LOVER is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Thursday, November 02, 2017 - Sauti Sol’s band member, Polycarp Otieno, better known as Fancy Fingers is driving ladies mad with envy after he shared a video of working out with his bae at home.





Fancy Fingers, who is as Sauti Sol’s guitarist, composer, and producer, shared the clip of the work out session on IG and it is the cutest thing you will see today.





He captioned the clip: “When you trick her into pushing harder #homeworkouts Get a partner and try it out! #fancybody”





This is relationship goals.





Watch the video below.



