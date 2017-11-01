This S3XY LADY sent her N()D3 PHOTO to her ‘boyfriend’ to wish him a "good day at work" but.... (LOOK)

, 07:08

Friday, 24 November 2017 - This lady sent her randy photo to her boyfriend to wish him ‘good day at work’ but regretted immediately.

The scandalous photo shows the lady without clothes and with her lady parts covered by an emoji.

To her surprise, the boyfriend went mad demanding to know who took the photo since she couldn’t have taken it herself.

See the screen shots in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno