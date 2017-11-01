This PHOTO of KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN wearing NASA's 'resist' cap stirs social media (LOOK)

Monday, 27 November 2017 - Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen wore NASA's 'resist' cap during a football with the Siaya team on Saturday during the inter-County games in Machakos.





Murkomen shared the photo on twitter with the caption:





"Our football team beat Nairobi county in the round of 16&W. Pokot in 1/4 finals. We lost to Siaya County by 1 nil at the semifinals [sic],"





"We accepted the results & wished them success. Sports teach us to RESIST all forms of divisions, tribalism & violence. We had light moments with Siaya team [sic]."





‘Resist’ is a slogan used by the opposition to rally their supporters to boycott products of certain companies that are deemed to have supported Uhuru in the controversial elections.





The photo elicited mixed reactions and....



