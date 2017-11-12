This is why RAILA may never forgive late Bishop KORIR; no wonder he never attended his burial

This is why RAILA may never forgive late Bishop KORIR; no wonder he never attended his burialEditor's Choice, News 15:35
Sunday November 12, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has all the reasons to be angry with the late Catholic Bishop, Cornelius Korir, who was laid to rest at the Eldoret Cathedral yesterday.
This is after it emerged that Korir may have been a Jubilee supporter and could have probably voted for President Uhuru Kenyatta in the just concluded shambolic repeat Presidential elections on the 26th of October.
This was revealed by...
This was revealed by...
Page 1 2