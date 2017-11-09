This is what KALONZO has said about RAILA’s ridiculous plan against UHURU that has upset some people

Friday November 9, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper Party has disowned a letter claiming that it does not support Raila Odinga’s National Resistance Movement (NRM), which is fighting for the formation of the People’s Assembly, and the boycott of certain products from companies associated with Jubilee, among them President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Brookside, Safaricom and Bidco oil.



Speaking at a Press Conference yesterday, Wiper Party leaders led by Organizing Secretary, Robert Mbui, dismissed the purported letter in totality.