This is the most dangerous place in the world to swim - the devil’s swimming pool - VIDEO

Friday, 10 November 2017 - For adrenaline junkies or those keen to taste life on the edge, this just has to be the place.





Only a naturally occurring rock stands between the thrill seekers and a 100m drop over the world's largest waterfall - hence the name, devil’s pool.





It’s situated adjacent to the famous Livingstone Island at the top of Victoria Falls in the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe.





However, it is only safe to swim from September to December when water levels are at their lowest.





For most of the year, anyone foolish enough to enter the waters would be instantly swept to their deaths.





Would you dare swim to the edge of this waterfall?



