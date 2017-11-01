This is the message UHURU has sent RAILA after Friday’s chaotic return from the US - NASA is already in panic

..will not allow him or anyone to destroy the country for selfish political ambitions.



He said Kenya is governed by laws and everyone, including Raila Odinga, must act within the bounds of the law.



“Nataka niwahakikishie ya kwamba hatutakubali watu wachache watuharibie nchi”





“(I want to assure you that we will not allow a few individuals to destroy our country).”





“We have a Constitution and we are a nation that is governed by laws.”





“We must all abide by them,” Uhuru said.



