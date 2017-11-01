This is how RAILA ODINGA killed his own dream like a burukenge in just 60 days – It is over for him forever

..biggest mistake Raila Odinga did was heeding to lawyer James Orengo’s advice to drop out of the election.





Six other candidates stayed on to challenge President Kenyatta.





By boycotting the poll, Raila urged his violent supporters to stop elections in Luo Nyanza.





He hoped to use that as a basis to nullify the election but the Supreme Court later said that argument lacked merit.





With all this happening in under 60 days , Raila Odinga’s life time dream of occupying State House faded into thin air and he should now focus in 2022 elections if he would be lucky.



