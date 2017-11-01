This is how AKOMBE’s resignation will lead to nullification of UHURU/ RUTO’s fake victory for the second time

..showsthat the agency was not prepared to hold a free, fair and credible election.





However, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s lawyer, Ahmednassir Abdulahi, argued that Akombe’s statement had not been admitted in evidence.





He said that the apex court struck out Akombe’s memo and as such cannot be relied upon to annul Uhuru’s win.





But Soweto explained that Akombe’s resignation had a letterhead and that IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati confirmed what the ex-commissioner had said.





