This is the golden girl who topped in the 2017 KCPE results – She’s from Kakamega (PHOTO)

Tuesday, 21 November 2017 - The 2017 KCPE results were are out and it’s a girl who emerged top with an impressive 455 marks out of 500.





Her name is Goldalyne Kakuya of St Anne Junior Lubao in Kakamega County





She scored 99 in English and Kiswahili, Mathematics 85, Science 88 and Social Studies 84 marks.





Kakuya's marks show a marked improvement from the highest scoring candidate who had 437 marks in 2016.





Congratulations are in order.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.