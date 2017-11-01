This idiot posted PHOTOs of his debit cards on twitter and regrets immediately (LOOK)

, , , 07:39

Friday, 17 November 2017 - It is safe to say that most people know that taking a photo of your debit or credit card and sharing it publicly on the internet is a bad idea, but unfortunately a few folks didn’t get the memo.

This idiot learned that the hard way after someone used the debit card he had shared online to buy randy goods worth $500.

Please quit posting pictures of..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno