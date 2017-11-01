This idiot posted PHOTOs of his debit cards on twitter and regrets immediately (LOOK)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle 07:39
Friday, 17 November 2017 - It is safe to say that most people know that taking a photo of your debit or credit card and sharing it publicly on the internet is a bad idea, but unfortunately a few folks didn’t get the memo.
This idiot learned that the hard way after someone used the debit card he had shared online to buy randy goods worth $500.
Please quit posting pictures of..
Page 1 2