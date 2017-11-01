This guy tells KIKUYUs the bitter truth after WAHOME GAKURU’s death, Hate it or love it.

Sunday, November 19, 2017 - According to this guy, the late Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru was the last Mt Kenya leader with sharp brains.





After Gakuru’s death, Central Kenya has no visionary leader.





The likes of Ferdinard Waititu, Kanini Kega, Sabina Chege are just brainless politicians with no vision.





Uthamaki is crumbling and will be demolished completely after Uhuru’s exit.





Ruto is the next President whether you like it or not.





