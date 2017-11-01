This guy prophesies MARAGA’s ruling on Monday and tells you what will happen thereafter.

For those of you following the SCOK proceedings, the SCOK reached a verdict long time ago.





Uhuru’s election as the President of the Central Republic of Kenya will be upheld.





Jubilee will then proceed to revisit the courts. Chief Justice and Deputy Chief Justice will be forced to leave.





Njoki Ndung’u is desperately fighting to be Chief Justice, though they are considering putting JB Ojwang to have a Luo to balance things.





Kenya will default in more loans as Uhuru will finish h is mansion as Ruto welcomes angels and those whose names are written in his book of loyalists to his New Jerusalem. Those with businesses or jobs will…



