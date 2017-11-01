This guy gulped 1 litre of Whiskey containing 40% alcohol - See what happened next (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 05:17
Wednesday, 08 November 2017 - The crazy guy perhaps wanted to prove a point and went ahead to swallow one litre of Whiskey containing 40% alcohol.
He made it look like he was drinking water as he emptied the bottle in one go
Surprisingly, he was being cheered on by his wife.
Well, maybe that woman is tired of the man and was trying to kill him slowly.
This is without a doubt the ultimate ‘don’t try this at home stunt’
Watch the madness below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.