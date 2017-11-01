This daring guy lives on a house built atop a 131-feet pillar - Not for the faint hearted (PHOTOs+ VIDEO)

Sunday, 26 November 2017 - This is the Katski pillar - a natural formation towering over Western Goergia.





A 59-year-old monk has called this his home for the last 20 years.





Mr. Qavtaradze has taken his devotion to God - to new heights -- literally. He has lived a life of virtual solitude on top of this 131-foot pillar.





His only visitors are priests along with a group of troubled young men who seek solace in the monastery at the foot of the pillar.





With the collapse of communism, and emergence of religion in Georgia, Maxime decided to live atop the pillar in the way of the....



