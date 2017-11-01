Thirsty LADY reveals her feelings for Inooro TV’s KEN WA KURAYA - She’s ready to open her ‘servers’ for him (READ)

Monday, November 13, 2017 - This lady has taken to social media to express her feelings for Inooro TV presenter, Ken Wa Kuraya, and it has gone viral.





The lady by the name Waruguru Wa Kiai narrates how Wa Kuraya gives her the chills and she is even fantasizing about marrying him.





Read her hilarious post below.





“The day I meet Ken Wa kuraya…





I will be dressed to kill!





Looking like a PCEA deacon’s daughter I will step like a cat in my yellow ‘wife material’ kitenge. I will bat my eyes and sway my hips in a manner likely to suggest that I have potential to give birth to six children in one year. I will smile shyly and eat my nails like a fertile bride is supposed to do. Ha! I will walk with my ‘babies food’ pointed to the skies, throwing my ‘sodobek’ this way and that way,this way a nd that way.

Somebody tell Wakuraya that my...



