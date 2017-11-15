Things fall apart as UHURU’s lawyer, NGATIA, clash badly with IEBC’s CHEBUKATI’s lawyer in court

Wednesday November 15, 2017

- Lawyers representing President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission

clashed in the Supreme Court

on Tuesday

during the pre-trial conference of the Presidential petition ahead of the full hearing today.

Uhuru’s lead Counsel, Fred Ngatia, had asked the Supreme Court judges in his application to expunge documents filed by the petitioner a day

“The deadline for filing the petitions was 6th of November, but those documents were part of the....