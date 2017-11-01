Things are thick for Brookside - It’s buy 2 packects of milk and get Yorghut free (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, November 8, 2017 - Things are thick for Brookside after Raila called for a product boycott.





Brookside has come up with a new method to woo customers after their business was dealt a major blow after Raila urged his supporters to boycott its products.





If you buy two packets of Brookside milk, you get 1 packet of Yoghurt free.





Things are really think.





See these photos in the next page



